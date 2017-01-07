Real Madrid's 5-0 La Liga victory over Granada saw them equal Barcelona's Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Los Blancos have remained unbeaten since losing 2-0 to Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final last April.

And matching Barcelona's record was never in doubt as lowly Granada were put to the sword at the Bernabeu - Isco (2), Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro all on target.

Isco opened the scoring in the 12th minute when he kept his composure from Benzema's pass to beat Guillermo Ochoa in the Granada goal.

Benzema tapped home a second after 20 minutes when Ochoa parried a Luka Modric shot into his path, and Ronaldo soon made it three with his 17th goal of the season.

Isco claimed his second after 31 minutes and Casemiro completed the scoring from close range in the second half.

Sevilla are now Real's closest challengers after leapfrogging Barcelona in to second place with a 4-0 victory at Real Sociedad.

Wissam Ben Yedder scored a second hat-trick in three games and also set up substitute Pablo Sarabia before a stunned Anoeta Stadium.

Sociedad had not been beaten at home since losing to Real Madrid on the opening weekend of the season, but they were a shadow of the side which had climbed into the top six.

Ben Yedder gave Sevilla the lead when Geronimo Rulli spilled Franco Vazquez's 25th-minute shot and he finished from a tight angle.

Four minutes later a Yuri Berchiche mistake allowed Vazquez to head the ball into Ben Yedder's path and he rounded Rulli before lashing the ball home.

Rulli atoned for his earlier error by foiling Samir Nasri and Sergio Escudero, but Aritz Elustondo's miskick saw Ben Yedder slip Sarabia through after 73 minutes.

Ben Yedder had scored a Copa Del Rey hat-trick against Formentera just before the Christmas break, and the Frenchman repeated the feat seven minutes from time for his 15th goal of the season.

Antoine Griezmann ended his LaLiga goal drought as Atletico Madrid moved into the top four with a 2-0 victory at Eibar.

The Basques shaded the first half and came closest to scoring when Adrian Gonzalez brought a fine save from Miguel Angel Moya.

But Atletico improved after the break and Saul Niguez met Filipe Luis' 54th-minute cross with a wonderful header, although Eibar felt he was in an offside position.

Substitute Kevin Gameiro then set up Griezmann's 74th-minute clincher as the France striker finished for his 11th goal of the season, but his first in the league since the start of October.

Las Palmas moved above Eibar into eighth with a 1-0 home victory over Sporting Gijon.

Nabil El Zhar settled the contest from close range after 55 minutes, the former Liverpool man's third goal of the season.