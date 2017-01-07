Brighton manager Chris Hughton praised midfielder Richie Towell after he played 90 minutes in the 2-0 win over MK Dons in the FA Cup.

Making just his third appearance in a year with the Championship club, Towell performed well as Hughton’s men comfortably progressed to the fourth round.

The Brighton manager said: “I thought he was very good. He’s a fit lad, hasn’t had the games he’d have liked, got a whack towards the end, but I thought he covered a really good distance today.”

Brighton went into the tie unbeaten in their last 18 Championship matches and Hughton said: "It was another game that we managed to win.

"It keeps the level of confidence within that group of players. It (the FA Cup) is an opportunity for us and we want to make progress.

"We are trying to get promoted and it's our number one priority, but this is part of it."

Hughton had previously made it clear that he intended to utilise his squad, and admitted that wholesale changes for cup games were becoming commonplace nowadays.

He added: "It was an opportunity to use the squad and I am really delighted to get through a tough game.

"We got a lift from the early goal which settled our nerves and we were fortunate to get the second at the right time.

"I was particularly delighted by the performances of our two full-backs, Rob Hunt and Sam Adekugbe, who gave strong 90 minute displays, while Beram Kayal was terrific for 75 minutes on his comeback."