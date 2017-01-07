Shamrock Rovers have signed promising Ireland Under-19 striker Michael O’Connor from league champions Dundalk.

O’Connor only managed a handful of appearances for the three in-a-row champions across the last two seasons, but he showed his abilities scoring the winner for the Under-19s against Austria at Tallaght Stadium last September.

“He is a very good, young player and is eager to show everyone how good he really is. He turned down some big offers to come to Shamrock Rovers,” said Hoops head coach Stephen Bradley.

“He knows he will become a better footballer with us. He is a great talent and I know he will do a job for us.”

The 18-year-old former Bristol City front man added: “I enjoyed my time at Dundalk but I felt that I needed a change and I look forward to getting stuck in straight away starting with training on Monday."

O'Connor made his senior debut with the Lilywhites in a League Cup tie against Shelbourne in April 2015.

His league debut came a year later against Bohemians and he scored his first league goal in a 5-2 defeat away to St Pat's in the second last game of the season.

He made three league appearances and scored a total of four goals in 2016, two of those in the Leinster Senior Cup and one in the FAI Cup.

The teenage striker also appeared in Dundalk's Champions League qualifier against Legia Warsaw at the Aviva Stadium last season.