Daryl Murphy grabbed his maiden goal for Newcastle United in only his second start for the club as the Rafa Benitez's side drew their FA Cup fourth round clash 1-1 with Birmingham.

Waterford native Murphy put the visitors ahead in the fifth minute at St Andrew's but the game will be decided in a St James' Park replay as Lukas Jutkiewicz grabbed a 42nd minute equaliser for Gianfranco Zola's side.

Even Joey Barton could not inspire Burnley as they played out an FA Cup third round stalemate at Sunderland.

The controversial 34-year-old midfielder was handed a second debut for the Clarets almost four months after his last appearance for Rangers in the 5-1 Old Firm derby defeat at Celtic, which prompted a training ground bust-up and ultimately his exit from the club.

But the Premier League rivals were unable to find a goal between them as a crowd of just 17,632 at the Stadium of Light watched them slug out a 0-0 draw.

Elsewhere, Sam Allardyce is still looking for his first victory as Crystal Palace manager after his side came off second best in an FA Cup third round goalless draw at former club Bolton.

This was no warm welcome back for the ex-Trotters boss, who oversaw Bolton's best period in recent memory during a seven-and-a half-year spell, as Phil Parkinson's team did most of the running and created the majority of chances.

The last thing the League One high-fliers wanted was a midweek replay in south-east London as they aim to work their way back to a position they would hope is much closer to where Allardyce left them in 2007 when, incredibly, they were sixth in the Premier League.

On the basis of this evidence against top-flight opposition the upward curve Parkinson has got them back on is likely to continue, although whether they ever reach such lofty heights again is debatable.

Tom Ince fired Derby into the fourth round as two quickfire Rams goals stunned West Brom.

The winger grabbed a second-half winner just four minutes after Darren Bent equalised for the visitors to earn a 2-1 victory at The Hawthorns.

In-form Matt Phillips had given Albion the lead but the Rams hit back to beat a side in a higher division in the Cup for the first time since knocking out Sheffield United in 1986.

Former Dundalk midfielder Richie Towell was named in the starting XI as Championship leaders Brighton booked a place in the fourth round with goals from Beram Kayal and Tomer Hemed giving them a 2-0 home win over MK Dons.

The Seagulls, unbeaten in their last 18 matches in the Championship, made 11 changes but were still too strong for their struggling League One opponents.

The tie never reached any great heights, with the atmosphere subdued, and Brighton's build-up play was slow particularly in the first half.

Abel Hernandez and local boy Josh Tymon struck second-half goals to give Hull's new head coach Marco Silva a winning start against Swansea in the third round of the FA Cup.

Substitute Hernandez marked his first appearance since being sidelined by a hamstring injury in early November with a 78th-minute opener and teenager Tymon clinched a 2-0 win by scoring his first senior goal with virtually the last kick, a minute after stepping off the bench.

Former Sporting Lisbon and Olympiacos head coach Silva, appointed as Mike Phelan's replacement on Thursday, was rewarded by three of his substitutes - Shaun Maloney assisted both goals - while Paul Clement's first game in charge of Swansea ended in defeat.

Watford defied their injury crisis to ease into the fourth round with a 2-0 victory over Burton at Vicarage Road.

Christian Kabasele and Jerome Sinclair struck in each half of an otherwise uneventful tie that produced few thrills and even fewer chances, although the Hornets could take satisfaction from their clinical touch.

Lincoln were within four minutes of winning at Ipswich, but the National League side had to settle for a replay as Tom Lawrence matched Theo Robinson's double in a 2-2 draw.

FA Cup Third Round Results

Manchester United 4 - 0 Reading

Accrington Stanley 2 - 1 Luton Town

Barrow 0 - 2 Rochdale

Birmingham City 1 - 1 Newcastle United

Blackpool 0 - 0 Barnsley

Bolton Wanderers 0 - 0 Crystal Palace

Brentford 5 - 1 Eastleigh

Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 0 Milton Keynes Dons

Bristol City 0 - 0 Fleetwood Town

Everton 1 - 2 Leicester City

Huddersfield Town 4 - 0 Port Vale

Hull City 2 - 0 Swansea City

Ipswich Town 2 - 2 Lincoln City

Millwall 3 - 0 Bournemouth

Norwich City 2 - 2 Southampton

Queens Park Rangers 1 - 2 Blackburn Rovers

Rotherham United 2 - 3 Oxford United

Stoke City 0 - 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunderland 0 - 0 Burnley

Sutton United 0 - 0 AFC Wimbledon

Watford 2 - 0 Burton Albion

West Bromwich Albion 1 - 2 Derby County

Wigan Athletic 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest

Wycombe Wanderers 2 - 1 Stourbridge

Preston North End 17:30 Arsenal