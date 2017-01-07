Pep Guardiola has already been won over by the FA Cup.

The Manchester City boss could have been forgiven for fielding a weakened team against West Ham as he chases glory in the Premier League and Europe.

But instead he strengthened his line-up, recalling Sergio Aguero and David Silva, and was rewarded with a thumping 5-0 win at the London Stadium.

And after his first taste of the world's oldest cup competition Guardiola could not hide his delight at reaching the fourth round.

"We were focused," he said. "In Spain the cup is completely different, it's almost impossible to be eliminated in the early rounds but here it's amazing.

"People spoke a lot before I came here about how important it is and that anything can happen.

"It's always fascinating and that match was like a final, you are either in or out. Now we are happy because we are in the draw."

Yaya Toure set the ball rolling in the 32nd minute when he lashed home a disputed penalty after Angelo Ogbonna tangled with Pablo Zabaleta.

West Ham could have equalised had Sofiane Feghouli managed to find an unguarded net rather than slide the ball across goal.

But instead they capitulated as Havard Nordtveit's own goal and Silva's tap-in made it game over before half-time.

Aguero chipped in with the fourth five minutes after the interval and John Stones headed a late fifth to cap a chastening evening for the Hammers.

Manager Slaven Bilic called on his side to quickly put the result behind them with a crucial game against Crystal Palace next up.

"We put a strong line-up out, a team we thought would have a really good chance and go through to the next round," he said.

"Unfortunately it wasn't good but now it's time for the team to show character.

"We've had a few defeats like that, let's say after the (5-1) Arsenal defeat we showed character and took 10 points from our next four games. Now is the time to do it again."