FRIDAY 6 JANUARY

West Ham v Manchester City, 7.55pm

Sofiane Feghouli is available for West Ham's with Manchester City on Friday after the midfielder's red card against Manchester United was rescinded.

Cheikhou Kouyate and Andre Ayew have left for African Nations Cup duty while Diafra Sakho, James Collins, Arthur Masuaku, Alvaro Arbeloa and Gokhan Tore are still injured.

But defenders Sam Byram and Reece Oxford are back in training following spells out and are in contention for places in the squad.

Provisional squad: Randolph, Adrian, Ogbonna, Reid, Oxford, Byram, Antonio, Cresswell, Pike, Noble, Obiang, Quina, Fernandes, Lanzini, Nordtveit, Payet, Feghouli, Carroll, Fletcher.

Manchester City are without midfielder Fernandinho as the Brazilian begins a four-match suspension.

His absence leaves City short on midfielders with Ilkay Gundogan (knee) out long term and Fernando having also picked up a knock, although Fabian Delph could return.

Leroy Sane remains on the sidelines with an unspecified muscle injury while captain Vincent Kompany (knee) is back in training but not yet ready to play.

Provisional squad: Bravo, Caballero, Zabaleta, Sagna, Otamendi, Stones, Adarabioyo, Kolarov, Clichy, Toure, Delph, Garcia, De Bruyne, Sterling, Navas, Silva, Nolito, Aguero, Iheanacho.

SATURDAY 7 JANUARY

Manchester United v Reading, 12.30pm

Wayne Rooney will return to Manchester United's starting line-up against Reading.

The 31-year-old needs one goal to equal Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time scoring record of 249 at United and is back after three games out with a thigh problem, while Sergio Romero will start in goal instead of first-choice keeper David de Gea.

Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay will not be considered while their futures remain unresolved, defender Eric Bailly is at the African Nations Cup and Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be rested, though Luke Shaw may feature and Bastian Schweinsteiger will be in the squad.

Provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Valencia, Fosu-Mensah, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian, Shaw, Blind, Young, Fellaini, Carrick, Herrera, Schweinsteiger, Pogba, Lingard, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rashford, Ibrahimovic, Rooney.

Bolton v Crystal Palace, 3pm

Loic Remy should finally make his Crystal Palace debut at Bolton after joining the club on loan from Chelsea in August.

France striker Remy picked up a thigh injury just days after joining the Eagles in late August and has been unable to feature since.

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has an unspecified knock so Julian Speroni could be in line for his first action of the season, which would see him set a new all-time Palace record of 389 appearances.

Provisional squad: Speroni, Perntreou, Ward, Kelly, Tomkins, Delaney, Flamini, Ledley, Townsend, Kaikai, Cabaye, Campbell, Remy, Mutch, Lee, Husin, Phillips, Fryers.

Sunderland v Burnley, 3pm

Joey Barton could make his second debut for Burnley when they take on Sunderland .

Barton has re-signed for his former club until the end of the season and should appear in a changed starting XI.

Tom Heaton should make way in goal for either Paul Robinson or Nick Pope, while loanees Patrick Bamford and John Flanagan have been made available by Chelsea and Liverpool and could make rare starts.

Provisional squad: Robinson, Pope, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Darikwa, Ward, Arfield, Boyd, Hendrick, Vokes, Gray, Barnes, Bamford, O'Neill, Kightly, Defour, Tarkowski, Gudmundsson.

Sunderland will be without Lamine Kone, Didier Ndong and Wahbi Khazri.

The three have now linked up with their respective countries ahead of the African Nations Cup and will be unavailable for several weeks, while midfielder Steven Pienaar will miss out once again this weekend with a calf injury.

Full-back Billy Jones returns to contention after a one-match man, while midfielder Jason Denayer is back in training following a hamstring strain, but striker Victor Anichebe (also hamstring) is still out and joins Jordan Pickford, Jan Kirchhoff, Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore (all knee), Lee Cattermole (hip) and Lynden Gooch (ankle) on the sidelines.

Provisional squad: Mannone, Mika, Jones, Manquillo, Van Aanholt, Love, O'Shea, Djilobodji, Ledger, Denayer, Rodwell, Larsson, Borini, Januzaj, Honeyman, E Robson, Embleton, Defoe, Asoro, Maja.

Hull v Swansea, 3pm

New Swansea boss Paul Clement will make some changes for the FA Cup third round tie at Hull.

Clement saw his side win 2-1 at Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, but he takes charge for the first time on Humberside and his plan to rotate could mean starts for Leroy Fer, Modou Barrow, Nathan Dyer and Borja Baston.

Jordi Amat is available after serving a one-match ban but Jefferson Montero remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Provisional squad: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Taylor, Britton, Cork, Fer, Ki Sung-yueng, Barrow, Routledge, Sigurdsson, Borja, Llorente, Nordfeldt, Rangel, Kingsley, Amat, Van der Hoorn, Fulton, Fer, Dyer, McBurnie.

Hull's new head coach Marco Silva could have Abel Hernandez available for his first game in charge.

Striker Hernandez, out since early November due to a groin injury, is back in full training and could feature but Silva will be without central defenders Curtis Davies (hamstring) and Harry Maguire (hip).

Ahmed Elmohamady and Dieumerci Mbokani are on African Nations Cup duty with Egypt and DR Congo respectively, but goalkeeper Allan McGregor is also back in contention and could make his first appearance of the season following back surgery in the summer.

Provisional squad: Marshall, McGregor, Dawson, Clucas, Huddlestone, Henriksen, Livermore, Diomande, Hernandez, Mason, Snodgrass, Meyler, Weir, Robertson, Maloney, Tymon, Bowen.

Norwich v Southampton, 3pm

Claude Puel is expected to shuffle his pack for the trip to Norwich.

The Saints boss has bemoaned the recent fixture pile-up and could give some of his younger players the chance to shine at Carrow Road.

Virgil van Dijk is available after a ban but it is unlikely he will feature as Charlie Austin (shoulder), Matt Targett (hamstring) and Jeremy Pied (knee) all remain long-term absentees, while captain Jose Fonte could miss out after handing in a transfer request.

Provisional squad: Forster, Fonte, van Dijk, Bertrand, Soares, Martina, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Romeu, Taylor, Yoshida, Davis, McQueen, Reed, Long, Sims, Redmond, Rodriguez, Boufal, Tadic.

Everton v Leicester, 3pm

Everton will be without Idrissa Gueye after the Senegal international headed off on African Nations Cup duty.

Fellow Toffees midfielder James McCarthy (hamstring) and goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg (dead leg) are not yet ready to make their returns to action, and forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ankle) has been ruled out for up to eight weeks.

Aaron Lennon is a doubt but Bryan Oviedo is fit again, while new signing Ademola Lookman is unable to make his debut in this game as he is cup-tied.

Provisional squad: Robles, Hewelt, Williams, Funes Mori, Jagielka, Holgate, Coleman, Baines, Oviedo, Barry, Davies, Barkley, Mirallas, Valencia, Lukaku, Lennon, Cleverley, Deulofeu.

Wilfred Ndidi is available to make his debut for Leicester after completing a £15million move from Genk this week.

Jamie Vardy could return after serving his three-match ban for a red card in the Foxes' 2-2 draw at Stoke last month.

Danny Drinkwater may also make his comeback after sitting out Monday's 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough as boss Claudio Ranieri did not want to risk him after a knee injury. Islam Slimani and Riyad Mahrez have joined up with Algeria for the African Nations Cup and Daniel Amartey has headed to Gabon with Ghana.

Provisional squad: Schmeichel, Zieler, Hamer, Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Wasilewski, Hernandez, Chilwell, Fuchs, Schlupp, Albrighton, Gray, Mendy, Drinkwater, Ndidi, King, James, Vardy, Ulloa, Okazaki, Musa.

West Brom v Derby, 3pm

West Brom are waiting on final clearance to play Allan Nyom in their match with Derby after he was left out of Cameroon's squad for the African Nations Cup.

The Baggies are without Jonny Evans who is still struggling with the calf injury which forced him off in Monday's 3-1 win over Hull while Chris Brunt is a doubt with a knock.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster is likely to be rested with Boaz Myhill set for his first senior start since August while youngsters Sam Field and Jonathan Leko are expected to be included in the squad but Saido Berahino is still regaining fitness.

Provisional squad: Myhill, Palmer, Nyom, Dawson, McAuley, Olsson, Wilson, Brunt, Galloway, Gardner, Yacob, Fletcher, Phillips, Chadli, McClean, Morrison, Field, Rondon, Robson-Kanu, Leko.

Millwall v Bournemouth, 3pm

Bournemouth must do without captain Simon Francis as the defender starts a three-match ban following his red card against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Midfielder Ryan Fraser came off during the second half against the Gunners on Tuesday with an ankle problem, and is not expected to be involved. Max Gradel is away on international duty with Ivory Coast at the African Nations Cup, but his fellow forward Benik Afobe has not joined up with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe is expected to rotate his squad, with the likes of fit-again midfielder Andrew Surman, Jordon Ibe, Lys Mousset and Lewis Grabban all options. Midfielders Lewis Cook (ankle) and Marc Pugh (hamstring) continue their rehabilitation.

Provisional squad: Federici, B Smith, A Smith, Mings, Ake, Wilshere, Gosling, Surman, Ibe, Afobe, Mousset, Boruc, S Cook, Daniels, Arter, King, Wilson, Grabban.

Preston v Arsenal, 5.30pm

Arsenal will be without Francis Coquelin.

The midfielder was forced off in the 3-3 draw at Bournemouth with a hamstring issue and could be out for up to a month, but there is a chance Danny Welbeck could make his long-awaited return from a serious knee injury.

David Ospina will deputise for Petr Cech in goal, but Mesut Ozil (illness), Theo Walcott (calf) and Lucas Perez (ankle) are all doubts, with Santi Cazorla (Achilles), Mohamed Elneny (international duty), Per Mertesacker and Kieran Gibbs (both knee) definitely missing.

Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Martinez, Bellerin, Jenkinson, Holding, Gabriel, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Walcott, Reine-Adelaide, Iwobi, Sanchez, Akpom, Welbeck, Perez, Giroud.

SUNDAY 8 JANUARY

Liverpool v Plymouth, 1.30pm

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will rest the majority of his senior players for the visit of Sky Bet League Two club Plymouth.

Loris Karius, dropped as first-choice goalkeeper last month, will return while defender Joe Gomez will play his first match for Klopp having been sidelined by a serious knee injury since October 2015.

Striker Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho and defender Joel Matip (all ankle) and James Milner (calf) will all miss the game with captain Jordan Henderson (heel) not expected back until next week's Premier League trip to Manchester United, while Sadio Mane is at the African Nations Cup.

Provisional squad: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lucas, Gomez, Moreno, Stewart, Can, Ejaria, Woodburn, Origi, Ojo, Mignolet, Clyne, Klavan, Lovren, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino.

Chelsea v Peterborough, 3pm

Kurt Zouma and Michy Batshuayi are to start for Chelsea in Sunday's clash with Peterborough.

Defender Zouma is fit to return following a long-term knee injury, while striker Batshuayi has had limited opportunities since signing from Marseille last summer.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is to rotate his options after Tottenham ended a 13-game winning run in the Premier League on Wednesday night, with club captain John Terry also a potential starter.

Provisional squad: Courtois, Begovic, Ivanovic, Alonso, Fabregas, Zouma, Kante, Hazard, Loftus-Cheek, Moses, Pedro, Costa, Matic, Willian, Batshuayi, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Luiz, Eduardo, Aina, Solanke.

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday, 3pm

New signing Rudy Gestede could make his Middlesbrough debut against Sheffield Wednesday.

However, head coach Aitor Karanka is unlikely to throw his £6million signing from Aston Villa straight into the starting line-up and seems certain to name him among the substitutes at best.

Karanka will run the rule over a series of injury doubts with keeper Victor Valdes (knee), full-back Fabio da Silva (illness) and midfielders Grant Leadbitter (muscle injury) and Gaston Ramirez (knee) concerns, but defender Antonio Barragan (hamstring) and winger Viktor Fischer (knee) are definitely out.

Provisional squad: Valdes, Guzan, Konstantopoulos, Chambers, Friend, Fabio, Nsue, Gibson, Ayala, Espinosa, De Roon, Clayton, Forshaw, Leadbitter, Downing, Ramirez, Stuani, Traore, Negredo, Gestede, Nugent, Rhodes.

Tottenham v Aston Villa, 4pm

Erik Lamela is Tottenham's only absentee for the visit of Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Lamela is still out with a hip injury and the winger has been allowed to undergo treatment with his former club AS Roma to accelerate his recovery.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is expected to rest several key players at White Hart Lane, with Vincent Janssen, Harry Winks, Ben Davies and Kieran Trippier all likely to come in.

Provisional squad: Lloris, Vorm, Lopez, Rose, Davies, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Dier, Carter-Vickers, Wimmer, Trippier, Walker, Wanyama, Winks, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Sissoko, Onomah, Nkoudou, Son, Kane, Janssen.