Shelbourne pair Leanne Kiernan and Noelle Murray have been nominated alongside UCD's Karen Duggan for the 2016 Player of the Year prize at the Continental Tyres Women's National League Awards.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, January 12 at the Guinness Storehouse.

Kiernan, who scored a hat-trick in the Women’s Senior Cup final victory over Wexford Youths, takes her place next to team-mate Murray and Republic of Ireland international Duggan for the top award.

Galway WFC’s Sadhbh Doyle and Peamount United’s Roma McLaughlin go up against Kiernan for the Young Player of the Year award, whilst Peamount striker Amber Barrett will be presented with the Irish Daily Mail Golden Boot award after scoring 16 goals during the 2016 campaign.

The 2016 Team of the Year features five Shelbourne players, as well as three UCD Waves players, Roma McLaughlin and Amber Barrett from Peamount and Chloe Moloney from Galway WFC.

Continental Tyres Women's National League Awards nominations

SENIOR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne Ladies)

Noelle Murray (Shelbourne Ladies)

Karen Duggan (UCD Waves)

YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sadhbh Doyle (Galway WFC)

Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne Ladies)

Roma McLaughlin (Peamount United)

IRISH DAILY MAIL GOLDEN BOOT

Amber Barrett (Peamount United)

2016 CONTINENTAL TYRES TEAM OF THE SEASON

Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne Ladies)

Jetta Berrill (UCD Waves)

Pearl Slattery (Shelbourne Ladies)

Chloe Moloney (Galway WFC)

Niamh Prior (UCD Waves)

Karen Duggan (UCD Waves)

Roma McLaughlin (Peamount United)

Noelle Murray (Shelbourne Ladies)

Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne Ladies)

Amber Barrett (Peamount United)

Siobhan Killeen (Shelbourne Ladies)