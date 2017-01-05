West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has sung the praises of Irish-qualified Scott Hogan, who could yet prove the answer to West Ham's goalscoring problems.

The Brentford hot-shot has hit 14 goals in the Championship this term, with the Hammers and Watford linked to the players.

"Scott is a good player, I've watched him a few times," Bilic said.

"He is scoring goals, he is very sharp, very quick, and a really good finisher. He does it in the Championship. He is really young, a really good prospect.

"But Hogan is not on our roster so that is it, basically."

Jermain Defoe is also believed to be on West Ham’s radar.

Defoe left the club 13 years ago after they were relegated from the Premier League, but could be set for a return this January if joint-chairman David Sullivan gets his way.

He may now be 34, but Defoe has shown he has lost none of his goalscoring prowess, having scored 11 times for struggling Sunderland already this season.

"The chairman is trying really hard to get some players, if it's going to be possible, in positions we think we need,” Bilic said.

"(Defoe) has the things that are the most important in a football games - that's goals. He scored them last season, he was probably the main reason they stayed up, and then he continues to do the same this season, scoring again.

"In every game he is having chances and most of the chances he is converting into goals. He is an excellent player, of course."