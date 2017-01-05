Rising Republic of Ireland star Jack Byrne is set to leave Blackburn Rovers after a disappointing loan spell at Ewood Park.

The Manchester City man will return to his parent club for another loan spell or to feature in their youth team after failing to make an impact with Rovers.

He has not started a league game since August amid high hopes when featuring prominently for Dutch outfit Cambuur last season.

Manager Owen Coyle told the Lancashire Telegraph: “I have had dialogue with Manchester City over Jack Byrne, who we know is a very talented player.

“He will have a terrific career but I think it’s important Jack gets some game-time and he’s not had that of late.

“To be fair, he has been ill over Christmas. The likelihood is that Jack will return to Manchester City and get some game-time, whether that be with another loan spell or in the youth teams.”

Byrne is current under-21 international and has been touted for a senior call-up already due to his progress.