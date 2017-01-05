James Rodriguez appears intent on staying at Real Madrid despite the Colombian playmaker's opportunities been limited this season under coach Zinedine Zidane,

Rodriguez did make an appearance against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday and score two goals in his side's 3-0 victory.

Yet, he has started only four of Real's 15 La Liga matches so far this season with Zidane successfully rotating his side.

Those infrequent appearances had prompted speculation of a move away from Madrid for the 2014 World Cup star. The 25-year-old was linked with Chelsea during the 2016 summer transfer window.

However, Rodriguez was upbeat when he spoke to reporters after the match and repeatedly told them he was staying when pressed on his future.

"Obviously, all of us want to always be in the team and always be playing; we all go through bad moments but this is the start of a new year and a new life," he said in quotes reported by Spanish sports daily AS.

"All I want is to play well when I am given the opportunity, and to do good things like in tonight's game and help the team with goals or passes. I felt really good out there. The whole team played well and when that's the case, everything falls into place for each one of us. Now we have to prepare ourselves for what will be a tough year."

The crowd at the Bernabeu chanted his name during the match, and Rodriguez said: "That was beautiful, I have always dreamed about being at this club and when the fans chant your name, it's a unique feeling."

Los Blancos' win over Sevilla extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 38 matches.