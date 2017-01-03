Cork City have confirmed that Liam Kearney is returning to the club as first team coach.

The Conna native returns to Turners Cross after spending the last year coaching in the United States, having had three separate spells with the club as a player.

Kearney told CorkCityFC.ie: “I am delighted to get the opportunity and I want to thank John (Caulfield) for having the faith in me to add me to his backroom staff.

“I know a lot of the players and the staff as well, and I know the club for a long time too, so I am delighted to be back and hope I can contribute to a successful season.

“In my last season here as a player, I completed the UEFA B Licence because I knew that was the road I wanted to go down. Then I got the opportunity to go to America and I spent the last year over there coaching full-time.

“That gave me a good base and allowed me to figure out what things I liked and didn’t like, and a sense of what kind of coach I want to be.”

City boss Caulfield hailed Kearney as an ideal addition to his staff, saying: “We are delighted to bring Liam into the backroom team.

“He is a guy that we all know very well, he’s a Cork lad and he played with the club. In my two seasons here, Liam was a player and he did fantastically well for us.

“He has been off doing his coaching badges and he was in America last year, so it is great to have him coming back in. He knows us and we know him, and he will have a lot to offer us.

“He has won trophies with the club, he has played in Europe for the club and he has worked really hard on the coaching side of things over the last few years. The way things are progressing at the club, it is great to be bringing someone like Liam into the coaching team.”