Former Ireland international John Sheridan has been sacked as manager by Notts County after a run of nine defeats on the bounce left them just one point above the League Two relegation zone.

He was appointed as boss during the summer, but the Magpies have struggled since, winning just six of 24 league games. The 4-0 defeat to Cambridge on Monday was the final straw.

The club confirmed Sheridan’s departure in a short statement on their website.

Former Leeds, Manchester United and England striker Alan Smith is expected to take temporary charge of the team for Saturday’s game against Morecambe.

He will be caretaker-player-manager having made a dozen appearances for Notts County this season.