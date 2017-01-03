Paul Clement has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal to become Swansea's third manager of the season.

The Bayern Munich assistant manager arrived in London on Monday night and will complete the formalities of his move prior to Swansea's Premier League game at Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old will meet up with Swansea officials at the team's London hotel before taking a watching brief at Selhurst Park.

Caretaker Alan Curtis - who oversaw Saturday's 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth - will be in charge again with Clement taking the managerial reins on Wednesday.

Former Derby boss Clement emerged as Swansea's number one target after Wales manager Chris Coleman turned down the opportunity to take over at his hometown club.

The deal was quickly agreed in principle after Bayern granted permission for Carlo Ancelotti's assistant to speak to Swansea.

In a statement on their official website, Bundesliga champions Bayern said: "Co-coach Paul Clement (44) has asked FC Bayern Munich to hold talks with Premier League club Swansea City about a commitment as head coach.

"Bayern's head coach Carlo Ancelotti and the management board of FC Bayern Munich have fulfilled this wish.

"Paul Clement will therefore not be travelling to the training camp in Doha together with the team of FC Bayern."

Clement has a reputation as a top-class coach having worked with Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern.

But his only previous managerial spell at Derby lasted just eight months. Derby were fifth in the Championship when Clement was sacked in February 2016, with club owner Mel Morris critical of the Rams' playing style.

Clement's imminent appointment has been warmly received by the Swansea City Supporters' Trust.

The Trust - who own 21 per cent of the club - were critical of the club's new American owners after being kept in the dark when Bob Bradley was appointed in October.

But this time they were kept informed during the recruitment process and supporter director Stuart McDonald said: "As a Supporters' Trust we are of the view that the appointment of Paul Clement represents what Swansea City have traditionally sought in their managers.

"He has a pedigree of working at some of Europe's top clubs, he knows how those teams operate and why they are successful and we believe his ideas and his principles will fit with 'the Swansea Way'.

"We feel Paul Clement will give us the chance of retaining our Premier League status and, if that is not possible, of making sure we are a competitive proposition in the Championship."

Clement becomes Swansea's third manager this season after Francesco Guidolin and Bradley, whose 11-game tenure was the joint-second shortest in Premier League history.

Swansea are bottom of the table with 12 points from 19 games, and only West Brom in 2004-05 have survived from a worse position at the halfway stage of the campaign.