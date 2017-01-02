Waterford have appointed Pat Fenlon and Alan Reynolds as part of their new management team in director of football and head coach roles respectively.

Fenlon makes his return to the game after leaving Shamrock Rovers, while former Blues player-manager Reynolds moves to the RSC having been assistant first-team coach at Cork City last season.

Fenlon said: “I am delighted to be involved in such an exciting project. Waterford has always been a great football city, with a fabulous history.

“Being director of football is a new and exciting role for me and I would like to thank [the club owner] Lee Power for giving me the opportunity to put the structures in place to bring the club forward.

“I am looking forward to working closely with Alan Reynolds and will support him and the other technical staff in our efforts to bring success to the club.”

Reynolds, who looks set to manage day-to-day first-team matters with Fenlon’s guidance, said: “I’m thrilled to be involved with this new era for Waterford. Working with Pat Fenlon again is something that I’m really looking forward too.

“Hopefully we can get the people of Waterford behind the club, supporting the team and we can look forward to some exciting nights at the RSC.”

The club's new owner Lee Power has immediately brought changes to the First Division outfit, including a rebrand to Waterford FC from Waterford United.

The high-profile appointment is sure to raise eyebrows as they look for a complete turnaround from a disastrous season in 2016.

Power said: “To me, it was always about getting the right people to lead the club forward and with Pat’s experience and Alan’s knowledge of Waterford, I think that we’ve got the perfect combination to lead this club back into the Premier Division which is our aim for the 2017 season.

“It’s exciting times ahead for the club and I thank our fans for their patience in waiting for these key appointments. The announcement of both Pat and Alan is a signal of our intentions to make this club a great one again. I welcome them both and wish them all the success in building a squad that’s aim will be to bring top flight football back to Waterford.”

Three signings have also been confirmed by the club.

Striker Paul Murphy has put pen to paper on a deal from Wexford Youths, Dean O’Halloran has also joined the club after spells with both Fulham and Bohemians, while Dave Mulcahy has also rejoined the club from Cork City.