Yaya Toure has revealed Pep Guardiola got angry as Manchester City suffered their latest title setback.

A lacklustre City lost 1-0 at second-placed Liverpool on Saturday to fall 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.

The result has brought further scrutiny on manager Guardiola's methods and Toure accepts a strong response is now required.

The midfielder said: "Of course he is going to be angry. He is a manager who can be angry.

"We have to sometimes improve and react to situations. Of course we knew Liverpool would be waiting when we lost the ball, and they did that to score, so he will be angry for everything that is happening.

"We are not going to be perfect, there are times when we won't take opportunities - but we can take opportunities from this too. Anfield is not easy but we can learn from this and what the manager says about it.

"When you lose games, what do you have to do? You are disappointed and you want to bounce back.

"We don't want to let the gap grow much more between us and Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, so we have to react. We will use it. We are not going to give up. We will go to the end."

Toure, a winner of two Premier League titles with City, has no doubt the team are capable of pulling themselves back into the race.

The 33-year-old, now fully restored to a key role in the side after a spell out in the cold earlier in the season, takes encouragement from City's successful charge three years ago.

He said: "Everything is possible in football - it is possible. Don't take away from the pressure of football. You have to play from game to game and there are many factors - tiredness, injury, problems.

"Of course Chelsea have one game a week, but it is going to be tight. This season will still be very tight with so many teams involved at the top.

"I think we have to believe. If we want to have a chance of winning the title, then we have to win most of the games and we have to put a run together.

"We are keeping positive because we have a lot of experience in this team. In 2014, we had a very good run after the new year, we won nearly all the games.

"Of course it is going to be very tough but we have the team, we have the squad to do something."