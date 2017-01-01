Everton (7th place) v Southampton (9)



Everton manager Ronald Koeman is expected to choose from an unchanged squad. Maarten Stekelenberg's dead leg means Joel Robles is set to continue in goal, while midfielder James McCarthy (hamstring) and full-back Bryan Oviedo are still out.

Jose Fonte should slot in at centre-back to offset the loss of Virgil van Dijk to suspension for Southampton. Nathan Redmond will return from a ban, while Ryan Bertrand should come back into the squad after being rested for the West Brom clash.

Last season: Everton 1 Southampton 1 Southampton 0 Everton 3

Last five league matches: Everton L W L W D; Southampton W D W L L

Top scorers: Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 10; Charlie Austin (Southampton) 9

Match odds: H 6-5 A 12-5 D 11-5

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Man City (5) v Burnley (11)



Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns. Midfielder Leroy Sane remains a doubt after missing the last two games with an unspecified muscle injury. Captain Vincent Kompany (knee) is not yet ready to return, while midfielder Fabian Delph (groin) has been out since August and Ilkay Gundogan (knee) is a long-term casualty.

Burnley will welcome back record signing Jeff Hendrick. The midfielder was suspended for the win over Sunderland and could now slot in alongside Steven Defour, with Dean Marney banned after picking up his fifth caution of the campaign. Right-back Jon Flanagan will be missing too due to a knee injury.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Man City L W W W L; Burnley W L L W W

Top scorers: Sergio Aguero (Man City) 16; Andre Gray (Burnley) 5

Match odds: H 2-13 A 16-1 D 13-2

Referee: Lee Mason (Lancashire)

Middlesbrough (16) v Leicester (15)



Middlesbrough welcome back defender Antonio Barragan from suspension and he should reclaim his place from Bernardo. Boro boss Aitor Karanka will consider making changes following the latw 2-1 loss at Manchester United, with Gaston Ramirez likely to be restored and Viktor Fischer (knee) still struggling.

Jamie Vardy serves the final game of his three-match ban for Leicester. Christian Fuchs could return for Ben Chilwell at left-back with Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri expected to shuffle his squad after Saturday's 1-0 win over West Ham. Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani will play their final game before leaving for the African Nations Cup with Algeria, while Daniel Amartey and Jeff Schlupp are due to link up with Ghana next week.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Middlesbrough L L W L L; Leicester W L D L W

Top scorers: Alvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) 5; Islam Slimani (Leicester) 7 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) 7

Match odds: H 13-8 A 9-5 D 21-10

Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire)

Sunderland (18) v Liverpool (2)



Sunderland saw both Lamine Kone and Victor Anichebe pick up injuries at Burnley. Kone collided with an advertising hoarding and was unable to continue, while Anichebe appeared to pull his hamstring in the 4-1 loss, a game in which Jason Denayer (hamstring) was not fit enough to feature. Jordan Pickford (knee), Lee Cattermole (hip), Lynden Gooch (ankle), Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore (both knee) all remain out.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is a doubt after he was forced off midway through the second half against Manchester City with a heel problem, although it is not the same issue which has troubled him for the last 12 months. Options for manager Jurgen Klopp include returning Adam Lallana to a deeper role and restoring Divock Origi to the starting line-up, or bringing in Lucas Leiva as the deep-lying midfielder.

Last season: Liverpool 2 Sunderland 2 Sunderland 0 Liverpool 1

Last five league matches: Sunderland L L W L L; Liverpool D W W W W

Top scorers: Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 9; Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 8

Match odds: H 15-2 A 4-11 D 19-5

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

West Brom (8) v Hull (19)



Hull pair Ahmed Elmohamady and Dieumerci Mbokani are both available ahead of African Nations Cup duty. Boss Mike Phelan has no new injury or suspension concerns, while midfield pair Tom Huddlestone and Sam Clucas are both pushing for recalls.

Tony Pulis must weigh up whether to start Southampton match-winner Hal Robson-Kanu up front or recall leading scorer Salomon Rondon. Allan Nyom could drop out of the defence after a sluggish showing on the south coast.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: West Brom L W L L W; Hull D L L L D

Top scorers: Jose Salomon Rondon (West Brom) 7; Robert Snodgrass (Hull) 8

Match odds: H 8-11 A 4-1 D 5-2

Referee: Mark Clattenburg (Tyne & Wear)

West Ham (12) v Man Utd (6)



West Ham midfielder Mark Noble is a doubt after he was forced off against Leicester. Sam Byram started training last week after an ankle problem, but was not in the squad for the 1-0 defeat, while Gokhan Tore (knee), Reece Oxford (ankle) and Simone Zaza (knee) are unavailable.

Manchester United will be without defender Eric Bailly as he heads to the African Nations Cup. Michael Carrick has a chance of returning in midfield after missing the win over Middlesbrough with illness, but Wayne Rooney is unlikely to be back from thigh trouble.

Last season: West Ham 3 Man Utd 2 Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Last five league matches: West Ham D W W W L; Man Utd W W W W W

Top scorers: Michail Antonio (West Ham) 8; Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd) 17

Match odds: H 19-5 A 7-10 D 14-5

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)