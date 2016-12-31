Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Jurgen Klopp, saying his Liverpool counterpart was the best when it comes to instilling an attacking style of play at a club.

Since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2015, Klopp has transformed Liverpool from Champions League qualification hopefuls to Premier League title contenders, with the Merseyside club second in the table, six points behind leaders Chelsea after 18 games.

City are a point behind Liverpool and will hope to leapfrog them with a victory in today's 5.30pm clash at Anfield.

"Maybe Klopp is the best manager in the world at creating teams who attack the back four with so many players, from almost anywhere on the pitch. They have an intensity with the ball and without the ball, and it is not easy to do that," former Bayern Munich manager Guardiola said.

“They attack wide sometimes but they especially like to attack from inside, through the middle. I don’t think there is another team in the world attacking in this way with so many players capable of launching moves in an instant.

“I learned a lot in Germany the first time I played his team. I was new and it was ‘wow’, what a good lesson. We lost 4-2.

"Afterwards in the league I learned a bit more about how to control those situations but it was never easy. When Klopp speaks about his football being 'heavy metal', I understand completely. It is so aggressive. For the fans it is really good.

"They are playing one game a week without Europe, (it) is easy. When you are playing three a week it is more complicated," the former Barcelona boss added.

"But I think he (Klopp) is able to do that because he is a huge motivator. From my point of view, I want to fight until the end of my last chance."