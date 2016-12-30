SATURDAY 31 DECEMBER

Burnley v Sunderland

Burnley are without record signing Jeff Hendrick through suspension. Fellow midfielder Dean Marney will also take a fitness test after limping out of the st Stephen's Day win over Middlesbrough with a knock. Defender Matt Lowton is available again after serving a one-match ban.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford begins up to eight weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury. The 22-year-old strained his anterior cruciate ligament in a collision with team-mate Papy Djilobodji at Manchester United on Boxing Day, although scans have confirmed there is no rupture.

Midfielder Adnan Januzaj is available after being ineligible against his parent club, while full-back Javier Manquillo and Jack Rodwell (both hamstring) and fellow midfielder Steven Pienaar (calf) have returned to training.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Burnley L W L L W; Sunderland W L L W L

Chelsea v Stoke

Pedro is suspended but Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante are available again for Chelsea. Striker Costa and midfielder Kante are expected to make immediate returns after serving one-match bans in the Blues' 12th straight win, against Bournemouth on St Stephen's Day.

Club captain John Terry has returned to training following a gluteal strain, but is likely to have to be patient before making his competitive return.

Defender Phil Bardsley, sidelined by a knee injury since November 19, has been training this week and could be part of the squad for the trip to west London. Marko Arnautovic is still suspended, while Marc Muniesa, Geoff Cameron (both knee) and Jack Butland (ankle) also remain unavailable.

Last season: Chelsea 1 Stoke 1, Stoke 1 Chelsea 0

Last five league matches: Chelsea W W W W W; Stoke W L D D L

Leicester v West Ham

Robert Huth and Christian Fuchs are available for Leicester after serving their one-match bans. Jamie Vardy is still suspended after receiving a red card against Stoke and he will sit out both the visit of the Hammers and Monday's trip to Middlesbrough.

Riyad Mahrez is set to return after being left on the bench by Claudio Ranieri for the 2-0 defeat to Everton while Andy King could make his 350th appearance for the Foxes.

West Ham will welcome back midfielder Pedro Obiang after the 24-year-old Spaniard missed the Hammers' Boxing Day win at Swansea due to suspension. Midfielder Manuel Lanzini is back in training as he recovers from an abdominal strain sustained against Hull but remains sidelined.

Manager Slaven Bilic also confirmed that defender Sam Byram trained with the squad on Wednesday after a spell out with an ankle problem. Defender James Collins could return to the squad after missing the last few games with a muscular injury.

Last season: Leicester 2 West Ham 2, West Ham 1 Leicester 2

Last five league matches: Leicester L W L D L; West Ham L D W W W

Liverpool v Manchester City

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho will not be fit enough to feature against City. The Brazil international has been out for over a month with ankle ligament damage and will not be rushed back.

Centre-back Joel Matip is set to sit out his fourth successive match because of an ankle injury.

Manchester City's top scorer Sergio Aguero returns from a four-match suspension for the trip to Anfield. Defender John Stones could also be fit to feature after limping off during the first half of the win at Hull.

Midfielder Leroy Sane is still out with the knock that forced him to miss the Hull game while Vincent Kompany (knee) also remains on the sidelines.

Last season: Liverpool 3 Man City 0, Man City 1 Liverpool 4

Last five league matches: Liverpool L D W W W; Man City L L W W W

Manchester United v Middlesbrough

Wayne Rooney will again be missing for Manchester United against Boro. A thigh injury ruled Rooney out against Sunderland and there is no definitive timescale on his return.

Fellow England international Luke Shaw (groin) is back in training, though United boss Jose Mourinho does not yet consider him fit enough to start games again.

Middlesbrough defender Antonio Barragan will miss out at Old Trafford through suspension. Barragan was booked for the fifth time this season at Burnley last Monday and must serve a one-match ban, and midfielders Marten de Roon and Adam Clayton will suffer the same fate if they receive yellow cards in this game, the last one before the disciplinary deadline.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Man Utd D W W W W; Middlesbrough W L L W L

Southampton v West Brom

Southampton will be without Nathan Redmond after the 22-year-old midfielder was sent off in their 4-1 defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday. Jordy Clasie (groin), Matt Targett (hamstring) and Charlie Austin (shoulder) remain sidelined.

Jonny Evans is nursing a minor thigh injury and will be assessed with West Brom manager Tony Pulis unwilling to risk his players ahead of Monday's visit of Hull.

Despite two games in 48 hours, Saido Berahino will not be included as he continues to regain fitness following three months out having been deemed overweight by the club.

Last season: Southampton 3 West Brom 0, West Brom 0 Southampton 0

Last five league matches: Southampton L W D W L; West Brom W L W L L

Swansea v Bournemouth

Jefferson Montero is ruled out for Swansea and faces a month on the sidelines with a hamstring strain. The Ecuador winger was carried off in the 4-1 defeat to West Ham which marked the end of Bob Bradley's short-lived reign.

Apart from Montero, caretaker boss Alan Curtis has a full squad to choose from with Wales defender Neil Taylor having recovered from the groin injury which forced him to sit out the Hammers game.

Bournemouth will welcome defender Nathan Ake back. He was ineligible to face parent club Chelsea on Boxing Day but should return to the side following the 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge. Lewis Cook is still recovering from an ankle problem and Marc Pugh misses out with a hamstring injury.

Last season: Bournemouth 3 Swansea 2, Swansea 2 Bournemouth 2

Last five league matches: Swansea L W L L L; Bournemouth W L W L L

SUNDAY 1 JANUARY

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Arsenal are likely to be without Theo Walcott. The forward missed the Boxing Day win over West Brom with a minor calf problem and is not expected to recover in time to face the Eagles.

Reported Palace target Kieran Gibbs (knee) is definitely out, while Shkodran Mustafi is fit and available following a hamstring injury and Danny Welbeck's return from a long-term knee problem is progressing well.

Damien Delaney is suspended for Palace's trip to north London but fellow defender James Tomkins could return after a thigh injury while midfielders James McArthur and Joe Ledley are also back in contention.

Striker Loic Remy has resumed training but needs a couple of reserve matches before he is considered, while Connor Wickham, Bakary Sako, Pape Souare and Steve Mandanda remain long-term absentees.

Last season: Arsenal 1 Crystal Palace 1, Crystal Palace 1 Arsenal 2

Last five league matches: Arsenal W W L L W; Crystal Palace W D L L D

Watford v Tottenham

Watford could be without as many as nine players against Spurs. Ben Watson misses out due to family problems, while Adrian Mariappa and Roberto Pereyra (both knee), Daryl Janmaat, Valon Behrami and Isaac Success (all muscular) are all absent with Stefano Okaka (hamstring) and Craig Cathcart (fitness) also doubts and Miguel Britos is suspended.

Toby Alderweireld will return after a virus to boost Tottenham's defensive resources but Jan Vertonghen and Kyle Walker are both suspended for the Premier League encounter after collecting five bookings for one-match bans. Erik Lamela remains sidelined with a hip problem.

Last season: Tottenham 1 Watford 0, Watford 1 Tottenham 2

Last five league matches: Watford L W L L D; Tottenham W L W W W