1) Carlos Tevez (Shanghai Greenland Shenhua)

Reported weekly wage: £615,000

The 32-year-old former Manchester United and Manchester City striker has agreed a two-year deal with the Chinese Super League side which would see him earn over £60million.

2) Oscar (Shanghai SIPG)

Reported weekly wage: £400,000-per-week



The ex-Chelsea playmaker, 25, briefly held the title as the world's best-paid player after his £52m move to China earlier this month.

3) Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Reported weekly wage: £365,000-per-week

Ronaldo, a four-time Ballon d'Or winner, is the highest earner in European football and, according to Forbes, also rakes in £30m-a-year in endorsements.

4) Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Reported weekly wage: £365,000-per-week

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi has 18 months left on his current deal at Barca and can expect a bumper pay rise with negotiations still ongoing.

5) Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Reported weekly wage: £350,000-per-week

Wales forward Bale recently agreed a three-year contract extension at the Champions League winners with a reported £1billion buyout clause.

6) Hulk (Shanghai SIPG)

Reported weekly wage: £320,000-per-week

The Brazil forward made his name in Japan while a stint in Russia, at Zenit St Petersburg, also brought with it great riches, but nothing to match his current salary in China.

7) Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Reported weekly wage: £290,000-per-week

Manchester United paid a world-record £89m to re-sign France midfielder Pogba from Juventus in the summer which made him one of the world's top earners.

8) Graziano Pelle (Shandong Luneng)

Reported weekly wage: £290,000-per-week

A relatively modest transfer fee of £13m secured Pelle's services from Southampton but the Italy forward will earn £15million for himself over the course of a year.

9) Neymar (Barcelona)

Reported weekly wage: £275,000-per-week

Neymar agreed a five-year contract extension with Barcelona in October, which put him firmly among the top earners before the recent spending spree in China.

10) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)

Reported weekly wage: £260,000-per-week

Despite his critics on the pitch, England and Manchester United captain Rooney still makes a lucrative living and has reportedly turned down recent advances from the Chinese Super League.