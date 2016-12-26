Swansea 1 West Ham 4

West Ham turned up the heat on embattled Swansea manager Bob Bradley with a 4-1 win at the Liberty Stadium.

Andre Ayew - with his first Hammers goal following his €24 million move from Swansea in August - Winston Reid, Michail Antonio and Andy Carroll helped the Londoners claim a third successive win.

Fernando Llorente, on as a substitute, claimed a Swansea consolation two minutes from time with his fifth goal in six games, but even then Carroll had the final word.

The victory takes West Ham towards mid-table but these are dark times for Swansea and their American manager, who might not welcome 2017 in a job he was only appointed to in October.

Managers Bradley and Bilic cut very different figures in Swansea

Bradley admitted that his fate might rest on forthcoming home games against West Ham and Bournemouth, but the Swansea fans had clearly made their minds up when Reid headed home four minutes into the second half.

"We want Bradley out," reverberated around the Liberty Stadium as Swansea were consigned to the seventh defeat of the American's 11-game reign.

Supporters also turned their anger on chairman Huw Jenkins, who had used his programme notes to defend the club's summer takeover.

But, in the absence of their American owners, Swansea lost for the 12th time this season and are now four points from safety having conceded 28 goals under Bradley.

Carroll always enjoys seeing Swansea, having scored five goals and had three assists in his previous eight appearances against the Welsh club.

And the England striker claimed another assist when he pulled on to Angel Rangel in the right-back position and diverted Mark Noble's centre across goal.

Cheikhou Kouyate's presence bewitched Lukasz Fabianski at the near post as the goalkeeper fumbled the ball into the path of Andre Ayew for the softest of goals.

Swansea lacked the pace to profit from their own counters but Jay Fulton and Rangel worked space well to create a chance for Gylfi Sigurdsson.

As if to sum up Swansea's performance, the usually reliable Sigurdsson mishit his attempt so badly it went out for a West Ham throw.

Swansea sent on Llorente and Jefferson Montero to engineer a rescue act, but West Ham scored again within four minutes of the restart.

Payet sent his corner towards the six-yard box and Reid got between Alfie Mawson and Cork to head home his second goal of the season.

Fabianski pushed aside Edimilson Fernandes' shot, but Havard Nordtveit followed up to drive the ball back into the area for Antonio to deflect home his eighth goal of the season.

Llorente raised some Swansea cheer from close range, but Carroll smashed home an angled volley moments later.