David Moyes thinks he was treated unfairly at Manchester United and believes that Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola would have struggled to fill Alex Ferguson's shoes.

Sunderland manager Moyes replaced his compatriot at Old Trafford during the summer of 2013 but lasted barely 10 months of his six-year contract as the club's on-field fortunes changed.

On St Stephen's Day the Scot will return to United, now managed by Jose Mourinho, for the first time but is adamant that he has no regrets.

Moyes said: "No, no. The only regrets would be the time, only the timescale. But I think most people looking back at it and me myself would say I don't think whoever had taken over from Sir Alex would have had an easy ride.

"Whether it had been Jose then or Carlo Ancelotti or Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola or David Moyes, I think it would have been a difficult job for whoever took over.

"It was gong to be a little bit of a rebuilding job and it was never going to be done immediately."

"I was definitely unfairly treated. Over the piece, other managers have come and gone and it's been difficult for them as well. I think it would have taken whoever it was time to change the squad around.

"They had great players, Manchester United - there were one or two who were getting near the end of their careers. It was gong to be a little bit of a rebuilding job and it was never going to be done immediately."

Moyes was handed his dream appointment in May 2013 after Ferguson called time on his illustrious reign, but he was handed his cards in the April of the following year with the club sitting in seventh place in the Premier League with their mathematical chance of Champions League football having gone.

It proved a bruising experience for the former Everton boss, but when asked if he would do it all again, he replied: "Oh, 100 per cent.

"There are very few people get offered the job at Manchester United and I was honoured to be offered the job at Manchester United - and you have to be half-decent to get offered the job at Manchester United.

"They have got a very good manager in charge just now, they had a very good manager and experienced manager in Louis van Gaal, and I think they would all say going to Manchester United is a different animal than maybe even some of the clubs they have managed before.

"It's disappointing that I didn't get to see out my contract, that's for sure, but I'll look back knowing that I was really fortunate that I had a chance to work with some great players, I got a chance to see how at the real top level, things are.

"The big thing is I enjoyed being at Manchester United. It was a great football club, it really was."

Moyes was not helped by a first transfer window which saw big-name targets such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale fail to arrive before Marouane Fellaini did to a less than triumphant fanfare, although he maintains he does not feel short-changed by the heavy investment since his departure.

He said: "No, I don't feel that way at all. I feel that my time was too short, as I have said many times. You have to win games - I obviously didn't win enough games."