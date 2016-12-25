Chelsea enjoy a six-point lead in the race for the Premier League title and Antonio Conte's side will, more than likely, enjoy an even bigger gap by the start of 2017.

Despite their stuttering September, where they were beaten by Arsenal and Liverpool and could only manage a 2-2 draw with Swansea, new manager Conte has quickly adapted to life in the Premier League and his new surroundings in west London.

The Italian's passion for the game and his side is always evident; that's why he enjoyed so much success with Juventus, and led a fairly average national side to impressive wins over Belgium and Spain at this summer's European Championships in France, only going out of the tournament in a penalty shoot-out defeat to Germany.

Conte's Chelsea begin the three-game period on St Stephen's Day with the relatively simple task of a home clash with Bournemouth, before facing Stoke at the Bridge on New Year's Eve.

An expected six points should see Chelsea remain well clear at the top of the table and with Liverpool and Manchester City, second and third in the table respectively, facing each other on 31 December, the Blues could be close to commanding a double-digit lead by the time the last strains of Auld Lang Syne ring out about London town.

And while Chelsea's lead will surely remain in tact going into the New Year, Conte's side will be tested in the last of their three festive games, where they make the short hop across town to take on Spurs at White Hart Lane.

But even the fixture list scheduling has been kind to the potential champions as they enjoy five-day gaps between all three games as they play on 26 December, 31 December and the aforementioned Tottenham game falls on 4 January.

So as the league race reaches the half-way stage, it's already looking like the title is Chelsea's to lose.

One team supposedly challenging for honours this year has not been so fortunate with the festive fixtures as Arsene Wenger's Arsenal must play twice in three days at the turn of the New Year when they take on Crystal Palace on 1 January, followed by a trip to Bournemouth just 48 hours later.

On the plus side for the Gunners, their other game is a home clash with West Brom and if Wenger's side are to harbour any title ambitions, they must bring home nine points from this busy period.

The Gunners are currently nine points adrift of the leaders, but should their near neighbours and fierce rivals Tottenham do them a favour by turning Chelsea over on 4 January, Wenger's side could actually make up ground on the leaders over the next three games.

Likewise, Spurs, who currently sit a point behind their north London rivals should be coming into the Chelsea clash full of confidence should they beat Southampton and Watford ahead of their meeting with the league leaders.

Any stumble from the north London duo, however, will turn this title race into a three-horse race for the second half of the season with Man City and Liverpool looking the most likely to put a sustained challenge up to the current leaders.

Second place Liverpool must face Stoke at home and Sunderland away either side of the City clash and Jurgen Klopp's side will be hoping to maintain their recent good form over the Christmas and New Year period.

City, like Liverpool, have also won their last two league games and look to have got past their mid-season wobble.

Pep Guardiola's side should also take maximum points in their away trip to Hull City and home clash with Burnley, so will be hoping for a clean sweep by turning over Liverpool at Anfield in the late kick-off on New Year's Eve.

Of course, there has been no mention of that other great team from England's north west, but things are certainly looking like they have turned the corner for this recently success-starved giant of the Premier League.

But three very winnable games against Sunderland, Middlesbrough and West Ham should certainly show where they are in their latest renaissance, and should they come through this busy period unscathed, their name will certainly be mentioned at the business end of the season, in the race for Champions League football at least.