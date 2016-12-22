Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has decided not to appeal against his five-match ban after being found guilty of a Football Association misconduct charge.

The 24-year-old continues to deny using racially aggravated language towards an opponent, but after considering the independent regulatory commission's written reason for its decision earlier this week, has opted not to take the case any further.

Shelvey said: "I am very disappointed and frustrated with the outcome of the hearing. I strongly maintain that I did not use the offensive language that has been alleged.

"Despite my strong disappointment, we think an appeal is very unlikely to change the panel's decision on the case, so I have decided not to take that option."

Shelvey revealed that his decision was based partly on his wish not to cause the Magpies, who currently lead the Sky Bet Championship, further disruption as they attempt to secure their return to the Premier League.

He said: "Appealing the ban would also extend the period of uncertainty for the club and the team during such an important part of the season.

"This would not be fair on my club, manager or team-mates and I want to draw a line under this now so that I can return to help my team with our promotion challenge as soon as possible."

Shelvey was handed a five-game ban and a £100,000 fine on Tuesday for an aggravated breach of of Rule E3(1) after being charged with "using abusive and/or insulting words towards an opponent" which "included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or nationality".

The charge related to an incident in the 87th minute of the Newcastle's 2-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat by Wolves at St James' Park on September 17 and is understood to have involved an exchange with the visitors' Moroccan midfielder Romain Saiss.

Shelvey's absence at a key stage of the season will come as a blow to manager Rafael Benitez.

However, he has vowed to keep his team on track while he awaits the return of his £12million playmaker.

Benitez said: "Jonjo has maintained his position from the outset and as such has received our full support. Despite this issue going on in the background, he has continued to train and play really well.

"Now he has made the decision not to appeal the verdict we can focus on the upcoming games without uncertainty and distraction."