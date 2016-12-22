The FAI has confirmed that the SSE Airtricity League will switch to a 10-team, two division structure from the 2018 season.

Following a proposal from the Premier Clubs Alliance (PCA), the Board of the Football Association of Ireland ratified the change of format for the 2018 campaign.

The FAI has been in discussions with the PCA, and their legal representative Michael Cush SC, over recent months regarding all aspects of the league and at the end of the 2017 season, the First Division champions will be promoted, while the bottom three teams in the Premier Division will be relegated.

A statement from the FAI said: "Over the last two years, the FAI Board has placed the future of the SSE Airtricity League at the top of its list of priorities by commissioning two independent reports, to look at the overall structure of the League (Consultation Process Report) and the League as a Brand (Branding Review Report).

"From the Consultation Process Report, a number of recommendations have started to be implemented, including, aiding clubs with strategic/business plans, focus on facility development, recruitment of a marketing executive, establishment of a marketing group with club representation and restructuring of the League format."

A new official SSE Airtricity League website will also be launched for the 2017 season.

The FAI confirmed that the next meeting with Michael Cush and the PCA will take place on 16 January.