Former Republic of Ireland international midfielder Keith Andrews has joined St Patrick's Athletic as a youth team coach.

The ex Blackburn Rovers, West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers player will work with the Saints' underage sides while completing his Pro License course over an 18-month period.

Saints' Director of Football for underage teams Ger O'Brien said: "Keith has recently started his pro license and we are delighted we can help him over the duration of his course.

"It's fantastic for the club and particularly our underage players and coaches to have someone of the calibre of Keith come in and work with our teams."

"Keith had a hugely successful career, playing at the highest level possible for both club and country and his experience and knowledge will be fantastic for us to see up close.

"He's working with some of the Republic of Ireland underage teams already and we look forward here at St Pat's to him starting with us in January when the players report back for pre-season."

The Saints's underage sides have enjoyed considerable success in recent years. In 2015, St Pat's won the Elite Under-19 League title, while last year the club's U17 side lifted the SSE Airtricity League title and were runners-up in the Mark Farren Memorial Cup final.