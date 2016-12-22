Dubliner Graham Carey scored a decisive penalty for Plymouth Argyle last night to earn the League Two side an FA Cup third-round trip to Anfield.

League leaders Argyle's Cup tie against the division's bottom side Newport County had finished 0-0 after 90 minutes and they had already missed one extra-time spot-kick when midfielder Carey took on the responsibility of securing a dream visit to face Jurgen Klopp's men on January 8.

Former Shelbourne youth Carey, who represented Ireland six times at U-21 level, has also previously played for Celtic, Bohemians, St Mirren and Ross County.