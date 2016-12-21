Sean Gannon has spoken of his insatiable hunger for more silver after penning a fresh deal with Dundalk.

The right-back came to the Lilywhites from St Pat's two years ago and has been a key figure in a period that's seen them win an FAI Cup, the EA Sports Cup and three league titles in a row.

Gannon has also featured prominently in the incredible Europa League campaign that catapulted the Louth club but he's in mood to rest on his laurels, ad is eyeing even greater heights next year.

"I am absolutely delighted to have re-signed for the club," he told the club's website.

"I am coming back to an unbelievable squad which is what I want and where I want to be. I am very hungry.

“We have a new challenge now and that is to go one better than we did this year. The European run in the Europa League group stages was amazing.

"I am very hungry to get back to those great nights again. We have had a few of them in the last few years and the challenge is there for the four leagues in a row. It's a massive motivation for us.

“We are the holders of the league title and we don't want to give it up!”

Gannon's counterpart on the left, Dane Massey, has re-signed for a fifth year at Oriel Park but with Andy Boyle and Daryl Horgan lost to Preston North End, and Ronan Finn back with Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk fans could be forgiven for fearing their superb team is being swiftly dismantled.

A bullish Gannon sees no reason for their success to slow down however, and is eyeing a breakthrough to Europe's elite competition.

“For the club, for the players and for the supporters it is brilliant to be a part of the European nights and to have an extended run this year by getting to the groups it is what we all strive to do and improve," he added.

“We want to do what we did last year again. We want to compete in the Champions League. It was such a history making year. We had a taste of how things are at that level and we want to go for it again. We want to have more of the nights that we had."