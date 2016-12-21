The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has paid tribute to former Ireland international and Shamrock Rovers striker Eddie Bailham who died this week.

The Dubliner won one international cap against England in a 3-1 loss at Dalymount Park in May 1964. His Ireland colleagues included Joe Haverty, Tony Dunne, John Giles, Andy McEvoy and Noel Cantwell while England's line-up included Bobby Moore, Jimmy Greaves and Bobby Charlton.

"Eddie Bailham was a great Irish football name from the 1960s and we are saddened to learn of his death this week. Our thoughts are with his family and we will pay tribute to him at the Wales international in March," said FAI CEO John Delaney.



The prolific forward was a club mate of John Giles at Manchester United and played for Home Farm before making his League of Ireland debut with Cork Hibernians in 1959.

Bailham then signed for Shamrock Rovers in 1960 and twice finished top scorer in the League of Ireland and helped the club to the league and FAI Cup double in 1964, scoring twice in the final against Cork Celtic, while also starring in the 1962 FAI Cup Final win over Shelbourne.

Bailham made regular appearances in Europe with Rovers and stood out with the League of Ireland representative squad including a goal in a famous 2-1 defeat of the English League in October 1963.

After his impressive spell with Rovers, Bailham moved to England and was amongst the highest scoring players in non-league football with Cambridge City (two spells), Worcester FC, Wimbledon FC, Bexley United and Chesham United.

Bailham passed away aged 75 and had lived most recently in Surrey. He is survived by his wife Ruth, three children and five grandchildren..