Dynamo Dresden defender Marc Wachs underwent emergency surgery on Tuesday following a shooting incident which left a family member dead, the Bundesliga 2 club have announced.

The 21-year-old's injuries are not life threatening after he was involved in the shooting in Wiesbaden, near Frankfurt, but another family member was also seriously hurt.

Dynamo Dresden's sporting director Ralf Minge told the club's official website: "We are shocked, stunned and deeply saddened.

"The entire Dynamo family is behind Marc and his family. We will be wherever our help and support is needed.

"Marc, his family, and the process of recovery, both physically and mentally, are now the only priorities.

"Everything else does not matter. I would also like to express our deep compassion to Marc, his family and all his relatives.

"We specifically ask you to respect the privacy of Marc and his family more than ever."