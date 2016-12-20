Celtic 1 Partick Thistle 0

Scott Sinclair scored the only goal of the game as Celtic struggled past bottom side Partick Thistle to go 14 points clear at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership

The 27-year-old winger, one of eight changes to the Hoops line-up, notched the winner in the 16th minute with a clipped strike from 16 yards.

Thistle - beaten 4-1 at home by the champions 11 days ago - more than played their part, but passed up several chances before and after Sinclair's effort as Celtic stretched their unbeaten domestic run to 21 games.

Brendan Rodgers' men also missed opportunities at a sodden Parkhead and it was far from a vintage display from the home side who also have the luxury of a game in hand over second-placed Rangers.

Rodgers had promised an injection of youth into his squad but in the event only 18-year-old Calvin Miller, primarily a forward, was handed his debut at left-back.

Skipper Scott Brown, back from suspension, Sinclair, Mikael Lustig, Callum McGregor, Liam Henderson, Patrick Roberts and Moussa Dembele all returned.

Despite the length of the league separating the sides, Thistle started positively.

Forward Ryan Edwards got past Hoops defender Jozo Simunovic in the fifth minute but his drive was easily saved by Craig Gordon before the home goalkeeper parried an angled drive from Ade Azeez, gathering it at the second attempt.

However, a minute after Jags defender Liam Lindsay half-volleyed a Sean Welsh corner high over the bar, Celtic took the lead.

Maryhill defender Callum Booth was booked by referee Euan Anderson for a foul on overlapping right-back Cristian Gamboa and Henderson rolled the free-kick from outside of the box to the unmarked Sinclair, who smartly fired high past Partick Thistle goalkeeper Tomas Cerny for his 11th goal of the season.

Moussa Dembelle was back in the Celtic line-up against Partick

Miller had his chance for glory in the 29th minute when he ventured up into the Thistle box and took a Sinclair pass, but his side-footed drive from 14 yards was straight at Cerny.

Celtic were still not in top gear and Thistle should have levelled in the 37th minute, when Edwards sped past Brown and played in Azeez but, with only Gordon to beat, he lacked conviction and the Scotland goalkeeper blocked the shot for a corner which came to nothing.

The league leaders upped the tempo at the start of the second half and in the 52nd minute Cerny made a fine save from Roberts' close-range drive.

But Thistle kept driving forward when they could and they claimed optimistically for a penalty when Edwards' cross appeared to strike Miller's arm, though play was waved on.

As the sides swapped opportunities, the Thistle keeper foiled Dembele before Welsh fired straight at Gordon. In the end it was the home fans who were happiest to hear the final whistle.