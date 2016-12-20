Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny insists he is not overly concerned by the number of players leaving the Lilywhites.

Kenny’s side have enjoyed a stellar year, winning the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division for a third consecutive time and making a major impact in Europe, progressing to the group stages of the Europa League.

However key players from last season’s campaign have left the club with Andy Boyle and Daryl Horgan both joining English Championship side Preston North End and Ronan Finn moving to Shamrock Rovers.

Speculation has been also mounting over the future of Sean Gannon but while Kenny admits that his side have lost some important players, he is confident they will be able to cope.

Speaking to 2FM’s Game On, he said: "It has been a feature of the last few years that we have lost some good players and the challenge has been to find a solution.

"The team itself is greater than any individual but we have lost some good players this year, there’s no doubt about that.

"There’s no doubt that we have lost some very good players and none of them are easily replaced but that’s part of the job itself and that’s something we have to contend with.

"When we started we had nothing. The reason we’ve been successful is a really huge work ethic and real, hunger and humility in the group. The minute we lose that we’re nothing, we’re dead, we just won’t compete.

"We’ll sign some good players to supplement the good players we have and I certainly wouldn’t write us off yet."

Daryl Horgan was Dundalk's star player before his recent move to Preston North End

With regards to strengthening his squad, Kenny revealed that he may look outside of Ireland for players but added that the funds raised from this season’s European exploits have to go towards building a stadium that can host European nights in the future.

Dundalk’s Europa League home group games were all played in Tallaght because Oriel Park does not come up to the minimum required levels and Kenny is eager to see that change.

"I think the proceeds of the European success and the legacy are that we really should have a new stadium," he said.

"We shouldn’t have to move out of Dundalk unless we’re going to the Aviva. We had a situation this year where we’re going to play Legia Warsaw in front of 33,000 and we must want more of that.

"For us to have a 7,000 or 8,000 seater stadium, I don’t think that is too much to ask. You saw our group stage matches were played in a similar stadium."