Bohemians continue to build their squad for the new season with the signing of Keith Ward from Derry City and Oscar Brennan from Cabinteely.

Midfielder Ward, 26, rejoins the Gypsies after four years away with Sligo Rovers, Dundalk and Derry City.

Manager Keith Long said: "Midfield was an area where we knew we had to strengthen.

"Keith's a very good player. He's good at keeping the ball, he has excellent technical ability and he has a great range of passing.

"He was offered a new deal by Derry but felt that he wanted to come home.

"It's a big season for him and he knows that. He had a decent year with Derry last year but probably feels he hasn't always produced the form he is capable of over the last few years.

"But he's at home now. He had a very good year with Bohs when he was here last in 2012. He was a bit of a fans' favourite then and we'll be looking for him to reproduce that form."

Brennan, 20, signs after a breakthrough season with Cabo having previously played with UCD in the Leinster Senior League.

Long added: "Oscar can play at centre-half and centre-midfield.

"It's a big leap from playing for Cabinteely in the First Division to playing for Bohemians in the Premier Division. But we've watched him and we think he has the attributes required to make that step up.

"He's young, big, strong and hungry and we believe he has it in him to make a big impact."