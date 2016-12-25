Rugby

You’ve got to hand it to the Pro12 organisers – they look after their lads over Christmas. There are no long-haul away games to worry about, everything is kept local and as a result we’re treated to some cracking derby games while the players get to enjoy their turkey and ham with their family.

We get underway with the El Classic-Yo as Joe Schmidt probably doesn’t call it, but definitely should, on St Stephen’s Day when Munster welcome fierce rivals Leinster to Thomond Park at 5.30pm. There's coverage on Sky Sports and TG4 and there's also live radio commentary of this sold-out game on RTÉ Radio 1.

The Irish provinces have a decent break until New Years Eve after that when Ulster travel to the RDS to take on Leinster at 3pm (Sky Sports) and Connacht welcome Munster to the Sportsground at 5.30pm (TG4), where the winning group of supporters presumably wins the rights to The Fields of Athenry until they next meet.

GAA

Christmas time offers slim picking for GAA supporters so you may have to content yourself with that old worn tape of Offaly’s 1998 hurling championship victory over Kilkenny.

There is one highlight however as RTÉ Two’s Thank GAA It’s 2016 (29 December, 10:30pm) looks back on all the action from the hurling and football championships earlier this year, delivering a festive hamper of GAA goodness, or so the RTÉ press release claims.

Soccer

First things first, whatever you do, make sure you’re not tempted to watch the smug horror-show that is the Soccer AM Christmas special. You may be up early with the kids after Santa’s visit and you might think that flicking over to Tubes and the rest of the gurning gang is a good idea, but you’ll only end up hating yourself. Find some Top Of The Pops reruns from 1983 instead.

That warning aside, soccer fans will be in their element over the festive period.

On St Stephen’s Day Watford welcome Crystal Palace to Vicarage road at 12.30pm on Sky Sports, followed by Hull City v Manchester City at 5.15pm on the same channel. And if you’re really trying hard to avoid talking to your family, there’s the Championship clash of Newcastle and Sheffield Wednesday at 7.45pm.

If you're out and about, RTÉ Radio 1 will have live coverage on keep you up to date with all the St Stephen's Day action.

Liverpool’s home encounter with Stoke City is the highlight on the action on 27 December, while Southampton face Tottenham on the 28th at 7.45pm.

Two Shades of Green (RTÉ2 – Thursday December 29th 21:30) Relive the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland's Euro 2016 campaigns. pic.twitter.com/PtStzndrtL — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 24, 2016

Premier League TV fans have a day off on the 29th although those desperate enough can pretend it’s 2001 and watch Aston Villa v Leeds. You’ll just have to imagine Andy Gray and Richard Keys' commentary.

The biggest game of the Christmas period comes on New Year’s Eve when title hopefuls Liverpool and Manchester City meet at 5.30pm.

There’s also the chance to reflect on Euro 2016 on Two Shades Of Green (RTÉ2 – Thursday 29 December 9:30pm), which takes a look back on the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland’s campaigns in France.

Racing

Like a well-timed gift from the sporting gods, Christmas racing offers the perfect opportunity to escape from the family for a few hours and forget all about the dry turkey, the sprouts that no-one ever really wants and the endless rows over Monopoly.

If you can’t make it to Leopardstown this year, RTÉ Sport has you covered with coverage from Monday 26 December to Thursday the 29th each day on RTÉ Two. Ted Walsh, Brian Gleeson, Tom Lee and Tracy Piggott will be on hand to take you through the Paddy Power Chase, the Lexus Chase and the Ryanair Hurdle.

RTÉ Radio will also keep you up to date throughout and have coverage from the Leopardstown and Limerick Christmas festivals along with the King George the 6th Chase at Kempton Park.

Darts

It’s going to be on all the time and you can’t escape it. Walk into a pub, the darts will be on. Casually flicking through the sports channels? You’ll eventually stop on the darts. In fact at this time of the year, if you have a garden shed it’s worth checking that there’s no-one in it playing darts right now.

Just accept the fact that until the PDC World Darts Championship final on 2 January, it’s all darts, all the time. And even after the darts, there’s more darts as the BBC have their yellow-pack, KVI-brand BDO World Darts Championship, where anyone who got a dart board for Christmas can have a go.

Rowing

Fresh from what was no doubt the biggest honour of their sporting career, when they were named the 2016 RTÉ Sport Team of the Year, Gary and Paul O'Donovan star in their own documentary Pull Like A Dog on RTÉ One on 27 December, 9.30pm.

The Olympic silver medallists were not only the first ever Irish rowers to bring home Olympic medals but within a week Paul also went on to become the fastest singles lightweight rower on the planet by winning gold at the World Championships.

This special one-hour documentary follows the O’Donovan brothers as they return to their parish of Lisheen and Skibbereen rowing club in the aftermath of their success.