John Higgins has reached a first Crucible semi-final since landing his fourth world title as he completed a crushing victory over Kyren Wilson.

The 41-year-old Scot turned an overnight 11-5 lead into a 13-6 victory at the Betfred World Championship, and he awaits the winner of the quarter-final between Barry Hawkins and Stephen Maguire.

Before the tournament Higgins was talking a confident game and he has followed up with a purposeful run through the draw as he targets more silverware in Sheffield.

A pair of centuries and a host of productive scoring visits over 50 meant Higgins gave 25-year-old Kettering cueman Wilson a potting lesson.

Higgins beat Judd Trump to take the 2011 world title, since when his best run had been a quarter-final showing last year.