Judd Trump is one frame away from a shock first-round exit to rank outsider Rory McLeod at the Betfred World Championship in Sheffield.

The world number two, who won the opening four frames of the match but trailed 5-4 overnight, appeared frustrated for much of the second session before play was halted until the evening with 46-year-old qualifier McLeod leading 9-7.

McLeod, who is on the verge of setting up a surprise second-round meeting with Stephen Maguire, has previously won only once at the Crucible and was priced at 1,000/1 to win the title by some bookmakers at the start of the tournament.

Elsewhere, China's Xiao Guodong holds a narrow 6-3 lead following the first session of his match with world number 16 Ryan Day.

Guodong, 44th in the world, secured the opening frame with a break of 62 before winning both of the next two on final blacks.

Welshman Day, who trailed 4-0 at the interval, stormed back following the resumption of play, winning the next three, which included a 125 clearance, before Guodong gave himself breathing space ahead of the evening session.