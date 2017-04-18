Four-time champion John Higgins overcame a slow start to ease into the second round of the Betfred World Championship with a 10-6 victory over Martin Gould at the Crucible.

Higgins held a commanding 7-2 lead overnight in the best-of-19 clash but lost three of the first four frames as Londoner Gould took the score to 8-5.

But Higgins, the world number six, sent out a warning with the manner of his third-frame success, putting together a 127 break - the third highest of the tournament to date.

Gould averted defeat with an 80 in the 15th frame but could not prevent the inevitable as Higgins sealed his win at the next attempt.

He will play Northern Ireland's Mark Allen in the next round.