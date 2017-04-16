Yan Bingtao became the first player born this century to play at the Crucible but found Shaun Murphy too hot to handle as their Betfred World Championship match began.

Chinese cueman Yan was born on February 16, 2000 and the 17-year-old showed the huge talent that many expect will bring him a host of trophies over the course of his career, making a fine 109 break in the second frame.

But a seesaw session finished in Murphy's favour as he eked out a 6-3 lead.

"A lot of people come to the Crucible and freeze under the lights but he certainly hasn't done that" - Ken Doherty

Murphy, the 2005 world champion, has twice lost to Yan in three previous meetings but their first Crucible encounter presented a different challenge to the teenager.

Although based in Sheffield, Yan had never played the venue previously while Murphy has abundant experience of the famous theatre.

Murphy rattled in 112 and 118 to surge 4-1 ahead, before shaking off the setback of losing the next two frames by taking control come the session's end, closing with an 81 break. They play to a finish in the best-of-19-frame match on Monday afternoon.

There was praise for Yan from the 1997 world champion, Ken Doherty, who in commentating for the BBC said: "A lot of people come to the Crucible and freeze under the lights but he certainly hasn't done that."

Leeds cueman David Grace was left frustrated by his own World Championship debut, the 31-year-old bowing out 10-6 to Kettering's Kyren Wilson, who was a quarter-finalist 12 months ago.

A run of bad misses from Grace helped to smooth Wilson's path into the last 16.

"I tried my hardest but I don't think I was clinical enough," said Grace.

He was struck by the "absolutely unbelievable noise" that accompanied his first walk into the arena, and the strong Yorkshire support.

But Wilson held his nerve the better of the pair, converting an overnight 5-4 lead into an ultimately convincing victory.

"It was a little bit scrappy in places but maybe that was expected being David's debut and I've only played here three years myself, but I dug in," Wilson said.

"I've been working very, very hard on my game, my mental strength and my fitness."

Wilson sported a purple stripe on each trouser leg, but ruled out making a fashion statement on the lines of Judd Trump's studded shoes.

"No chance," said Wilson. "They're dreadful."