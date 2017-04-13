Fergal O'Brien was overjoyed to qualify for the World Championship by dint of a world-record length final-frame victory over David Gilbert in qualifying but he now faces a huge challenge against reigning champion Mark Selby.

The 45-year old Dubliner will take on the World No 1 in the first round on Saturday.

Mark Allen must overcome Englishman Jimmy Robertson, ranked 28 places below him in 39, while five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan faces Gary Wilson.

On Wednesday night, O'Brien and Gilbert played out a two hour, three minute and 41 second decider as the Irishman rallied from 6-3 down to win 10-9 and confirm his place in the tournament proper for the first time since 2010.

"I'm delighted to have got through," he told RTÉ Sport.

"I hadn't qualified since 2010 and I've lost 10-9 on the pink, lost 10-9 on the black and a respotted black so there was a lot of pressure out there.

"I've been to the Crucible nine times before but it's been a while and been so close, I was running out of hotels to stay in Sheffield - each one had a new heartbreak!

"Each year it was getting bigger and bigger and three or four days before I left Dublin for the qualifiers I was starting to get butterflies. My sleep was being affected it was becoming such a big deal.

"It's great to be there as it's such an important tournament.

"You could win four or five tournaments in China and nobody really gives a damn, everything comes back to the World Championship.

"If you get beaten, you're gutted for a few days and then it comes back on the telly to haunt you again and people in the street are asking when you're playing and you have to tell them you didn't qualify."

.@WorldSnooker1 Official clock time on the Gilbert v O'Brien frame. Longer than men's marathon world record. 2.02.57! pic.twitter.com/5YMeQIqtim — Rob Walker (@robwalkertv) April 12, 2017

O'Brien believes the prize at stake was the main reason the frame had lasted so long.

"I got a chance early on in the frame and made 30 and went into the pack, and then didn't get on anything," he said.

"From there it got very scrappy, certainly when we got down to the colours. I think we were about 30 minutes on the yellow without it being potted.

"I can't think of there being many chances missed, there was just safety play after safety play.

"When you get to nine-all to qualify for the Crucible, the enormity of the situation kicks in and you're very careful of not making a mistake. One shot could turn the frame either way."

Betfred World Championship 1st round draw

Mark Selby v Fergal O'Brien

Ryan Day v Xiao Guodong

Neil Robertson v Noppon Saengkham

Marco Fu v Luca Brecel

Shaun Murphy v Yan Bingtao

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Gary Wilson

Liang Wenbo v Stuart Carrington

Ding Junhui v Zhou Yuelong

Stuart Bingham v Peter Ebdon

Kyren Wilson v David Grace

Mark Allen v Jimmy Robertson

John Higgins v Martin Gould

Barry Hawkins v Tom Ford

Ali Carter v Graeme Dott

Anthony McGill v Stephen Maguire

Judd Trump v Rory McLeod