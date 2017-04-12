Fergal O'Brien has booked his place in the 2017 World Snooker Championships after mammoth match against David Gilbert in which the final frame was just over two hours.

According to World Snooker, the final frame went on for an incredible two hours and three minutes, a new record as the longest in snooker history.

The Dubliner went into the concluding session of their final round qualifier 6-3 down, but managed to battle back to force the decider at nine frames all.

With the first to ten winning and taking their spot at the Crucible the final frame went on what felt like an age before O'Brien eventually emerged triumphant, winning the match 10-9.

"When I looked at the clock and it said 10 minutes after an hour and a half, I said the clock’s not even working at this stage," O’Brien said afterwards.

"It was a very good match until the decider. It’s seven years, six times I lost this match, so it would have been heartbreaking to lose again."