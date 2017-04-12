David Grace reached snooker's biggest stage for the first time in his career by qualifying for the World Championship - and then raised fears it may not be big enough.

The 31-year-old from Leeds had a taste of the spotlight when he reached the UK Championship semi-finals in York in December 2015.

Now a Crucible debut beckons following a 10-3 win over Akani Songsermsawad, at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre.

The trouble for Grace is that at 6ft 5in, his proportions do not lend themselves to the tight two-table set-up in the Sheffield theatre.

And world number 51 Grace said: "Being a big guy, I might be banging into the furniture.

"Craig Steadman was telling me how small it was after he played there two years ago, so that's something I'll have to deal with on the day.

"When I've sat in the crowd before, you always feel incredibly close, and the cameras will be closer than they were when I had my run at York, so it's something I'll need to get used to."

Fergal O'Brien resumed his attempt to qualify for the main draw for the first time since 2010 at 5pm. The Dubliner is up against it, trailing Englishman 6-3 going into the final session.

Grace was joined in earning a first Crucible appearance by Sheffield-based Chinese 17-year-old Yan Bingtao, who becomes the second youngest debutant in the tournament's history after a 10-4 win over Swiss Alexander Ursenbacher.

Luca Brecel remains the youngest to ever play the tournament, after making his debut in 2012, and the 22-year-old Belgian ended four years of disappointment in qualifying by securing a second visit with a 10-5 victory over Welsh veteran Dominic Dale.

Wallsend cueman Gary Wilson also secured a first appearance, following up his 147 maximum break in the opening round of qualifying by defeating Neath's Michael White 10-3.

Xiao Guodong, Martin Gould and Jimmy Robertson each also secured places in Thursday's draw.

The 2002 world champion Peter Ebdon survived a nail-biter, sinking a long match-deciding black to win 10-9 against Nottingham's Michael Holt and earn a 24th appearance at the Crucible.

Ebdon, 46, almost let a 6-3 lead slip away, and said: "To be perfectly honest I was really disappointed with the way I handled it. I felt I let myself down. I just didn't handle it which is disappointing and Michael deserved to win. He was the better player.

"I genuinely feel gutted for him. I'm delighted but I must admit I feel a bit numb because I feel as if I let myself down."