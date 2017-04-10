Ken Doherty's dream of returning to the Crucible 20 years after his famous World Championship success was shattered at Ponds Forge on Monday night.

Defeat in the second qualifying round to England's Ben Woollaston ended his quest and also saw the Dubliner drop off the tour.

Doherty beat Jason Weston 10-4 on Sunday to make the penultimate qualifying stage, but Woollaston eased to a 10-4 victory himself to ruin any hopes of a fairytale return to the showpiece event for the Ranelagh potter - he last played there in 2014.

Joe Swail also bowed out at the second qualifying round as he went down to Belgian youngster Luca Brecel, losing 10-8.

Reanne Evans' bid to become the first female competitor in the World Championship is over for this year.

Evans, the number one woman player in the world, was two wins away from a place at The Crucible after defeating Robin Hull 10-8.

However, a 10-6 loss to Lee Walker at Sheffield's Ponds Forge means she will not be making history in 2017.