Ken Doherty’s bid to return to the World Championship got off to a solid start with a 10-4 win over Jason Weston.

On the 20th anniversary of Doherty’s win at the Crucible, the Dubliner, who has fallen outside the top 64, negotiated the first-round qualifier with a comfortable win, which included a break of 108.

The 47-year-old will meet another Englishman, Ben Woollaston, on Monday in the penultimate qualifying round at Ponds Forge.

Doherty last featured in the sport's showpiece event in 2014.

Meanwhile, Fergal O’Brien recorded a break of 130 in his 10-6 win over fellow Irish potter Gerard Greene.

Northern Ireland’s Joe Swail had a 10-8 victory over Sanderson Lam.