Defending champion Judd Trump produced a sensational 147 break on his way to a 5-3 win over Tian Pengfei in the third round of the China Open.

Trump, who secured an emphatic 5-0 win over Eden Sharav in the previous round, registered the third maximum of his career in the fifth frame to open up a 4-1 advantage.

Tian reduced the deficit to 4-3 with breaks of 60 and 63, but Trump held his nerve to close out the match in the eighth frame.

👏 @judd147t makes his third competitive 147 break at the #ChinaOpen!



...and how tough was that final black?! pic.twitter.com/Jk8e6VoZCO — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) March 30, 2017

Trump told the World Snooker website: "I've had a lot of good chances recently and it was nice to make a 147 on the TV table. The next frame I potted a good ball to get in.

"I then split the pack well but unfortunately the red went in. I probably would have made another century if that didn't happen, you need a bit of luck in those situations.

"After that he played well and things like that can change games, so I'm happy to get through."

Mark Williams battled back from 4-1 down to defeat John Higgins 5-4 in a thrilling contest.

The two-time world champion won the sixth frame before reeling off breaks of 66, 60 and 79 to edge out Higgins.

Williams will face Shaun Murphy, a 5-1 winner against Michael White, in the quarter-finals.