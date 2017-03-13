Judd Trump won his second ranking event of the season by beating Marco Fu 10-8 in the final of the Ladbrokes Players Championship in Llandudno.

After the first four frames were shared, Fu surged clear with breaks of 67, 48 and 83 helping him to a 5-2 lead.

Trump made a tournament-high 136 break in the eighth and followed that by compiling 115 in the final frame of the opening session to reduce the deficit to 5-4.

Breaks of 110, 63 and 76 at the start of the evening session saw Trump make it five frames on the bounce and gave the 27-year-old a 7-5 lead, but Fu won the next two before a break of 102 put the Briton within sight of victory.

The 39-year-old from China made a break of 58 to extend the contest, but Trump made 49 in the next and after a wayward safety from Fu, the left-hander made 53 to win a seventh career ranking title and go second in the world rankings.

"I'm delighted, there's a lot of relief - I've played in a lot of finals this season and lost the last three I think ," Trump told ITV 4.

"Neither of us were at our best this evening; it was a bit scrappy which probably made it more exciting for the crowd to see us twitching.

"I do normally go behind in finals - maybe a bit of a slow starter - so I knew I could rattle off a few frames. I'm delighted and excited to have won."