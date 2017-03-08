China's Ding Junhui fought back from 4-0 down to beat John Higgins 5-4 and secure his place in the quarter-finals of the Ladbrokes Players Championship in Llandudno.

Four-time world champion Higgins had seemed on course for a routine victory after opening up with a couple of half-century breaks before Ding mounted a remarkable recovery following the mid-session interval.

The world number five produced runs of 83 and 67 as he closed up the deficit before levelling with a clearance of 107 and then edging the decider 67 to 30 after Higgins failed to make the most of being let back onto the table.

Ding will take on German Masters winner Anthony Hamilton for a place in the semi-finals.

In Wednesday's other afternoon match, Ali Carter battled past world number four Shaun Murphy 5-4 and will face Australian Neil Robertson in the last eight.

The 16-man tournament, with a £125,000 first prize, is the penultimate event before the seeding cut-off falls for the World Championship which starts in Sheffield on 15 April.