Ronnie O'Sullivan eased through the opening round of the Ladbrokes Players Championship with a 5-1 win over Liang Wenbo in Llandudno.

The five-time world champion never looked back from an opening break of 72, going into the interval 3-1 up after a run of 118 and quickly finishing off his opponent on resumption with breaks of 101 and 71.

It was a similar story for Anthony Hamilton, who knocked out fourth seed Stuart Bingham.

Hamilton reeled off a 131-break first up on his way to a 5-1 victory.

The 16-man tournament, with a £125,000 first prize, is the penultimate event before the seeding cut-off falls for the World Championship.