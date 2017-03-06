Shaun Murphy came from behind to beat Judd Trump in the final of the Gibraltar Open.

Trump, who also finished runner-up in the Welsh Open earlier this year, started strong with breaks of 59 and 84 to take a 2-1 lead.

But Murphy shot back, reeling off three successive half-centuries - concluding in a neatly-compiled 96 to round things off.

The title is Murphy's first since the World Grand Prix Open last March and he earned his €25,000 pay cheque by earlier seeing off Barry Hawkins, Mark Williams and Nigel Bond.