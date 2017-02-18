Judd Trump stayed on course for his first Coral Welsh Open title after beating Scott Donaldson 6-3 in their semi-final in Cardiff.

World number four Trump, 27, made a break of 131 in the opening frame and never looked back against 22-year-old Donaldson, who had never gone beyond the last 16 in a ranking event before this tournament at the Motorpoint Arena.

Trump followed up his brilliant opening run with a 55 in the second frame and edged a close third before Donaldson stopped the rot with 75 to make it 3-1.

Another half-century break moved Trump into a commanding 4-1 lead, before Donaldson fought back admirably to take the next two frames.

Breaks of 82 and 60 then clinched Trump a place in the title match against Stuart Bingham or Robert Milkins, who were waiting to contest their semi-final on Saturday evening