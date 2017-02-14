Reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan moved into the second round of the Welsh Open with a comfortable 4-1 win over Tom Ford in Cardiff.

O'Sullivan, who claimed his fourth title by beating Neil Robertson in last year's final, fired breaks of 53, 101 and 47 to set up a last-64 meeting with Mark Davis.

World number one Mark Selby looked less impressive, but still did enough to whitewash Liam Highfield 4-0 and also move through.

Judd Trump fired two centuries, including a 140 clearance in the fourth frame, as he joined O'Sullivan and Selby in the next round with a 4-1 win over Andrew Higginson.

Last week's World Grand Prix winner Barry Hawkins was also close to his consistent best as four breaks over 50 saw him beat Fraser Patrick by the same score.

Among the other winners on Tuesday were Marco Fu, who beat Martin Gould 4-2, and Mark Allen, who whitewashed Sydney Wilson 4-0.

But there was a big surprise for former world champion Mark Williams, who lost 4-3 to world number 115 Elliot Slessor, a nerveless 90 in the decider giving the Gateshead 22-year-old one of the best wins of his career.