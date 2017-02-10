Defending champion Shaun Murphy has been dumped out of the Ladbrokes World Grand Prix following a 4-2 quarter-final defeat to Ryan Day.

World number 24 Day pounced on a loose safety shot on his way to taking the opening frame before quickly doubling his advantage with breaks of 50 and 47.

Murphy, who beat Stuart Bingham in last year's final, briefly halved the deficit in Preston but Day won the fourth frame to put himself one away from the semi-finals.

World number six Murphy kept his hopes alive by taking a scrappy, 46-minute fifth frame, only for his Welsh opponent to win the next one and set up a last-four meeting with either Mark King or Marco Fu.